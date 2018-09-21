Dogwalker 'assaulted council worker' in Scarborough

Police are investigating after a dogwalker allegedly assaulted a council employee in Scarborough.

It happened on Esplanade Road on Thursday August 23 and left the worker with a minor injury.

Police are trying to establish the full circumstances surrounding the incident.

The dogwalker is described as around 40, 6ft with spiky short brown hair shaved at the back and sides.

He was wearing a white T-shirt, denim shorts and blue canvas shoes.

Anyone with information should contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for David Flinton.

You can also email david.flinton@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk