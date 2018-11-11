Dorothy celebrates her 100th birthday

A lady who spent much of her life living in the Tower of London has celebrated her 100th birthday at a Scarborough care home.

A party was held at Normanby House for Dorothy Bradley to celebrate the special birthday with her family, friends and fellow residents.

Dorothy was born in Hull in 1918. After marrying Ronald Bradley, she lived all over England as she accompanied him in his career in the Royal Air Force, describing her life as ‘always on the move’.

After a distinguished career in the RAF, which saw him receive the British Empire Medal, Ronald went to work at the Tower of London, first as Assistant Curator and then Curator of the Crown Jewels.

As well as a receiving a 100th birthday message from the Queen, Dorothy also had a letter from the Tower of London, marking her special day.

Dorothy and Ronald retired back to Yorkshire, and after losing her husband, Dorothy eventually decided to live with her son, Stephen Bradley in Scarborough.

The family very kindly laid on a party at Normanby House, including music, a special birthday cake drinks and a buffet.

Care home manager Tanya Thomas said: “Dorothy is a lovely lady and we were delighted and honoured that the family held her 100th birthday celebration at the home.”