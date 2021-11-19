The dragon boat race is returning to North Yorkshire Water Park in 2022.

The absence was due to the Covid-19 pandemic and developments at the Dawnay Estates.

The event, organised by the Rotary Club of Scarborough Cavaliers, will be held on Sunday, June 12 in association with Dawnay Estates.

Club President, Richard Creasey said : “It is great news that this event will be returning to the North Yorkshire calendar and we are hoping that local companies and individuals will again sponsor boats and paddlers.”

Pictured in a previous year, the dragon boat race is lots of fun.

“Apart from being a super way to raise much needed funds for local charities, it is also a terrific fun day out for all the family and friends.”

The event began in 2012, and has since raised over £50,000 for charities across the Scarborough area and regionally with over 3,000 paddlers having taken part in the races.

David Steel, Chief Executive of Dawnay Estates, commented : “Here at the North Yorkshire Water Park we are delighted to see the return of dragon boat racing on the lake.”

“We have been expanding our water sports activity over the past few years with sailing, kayaking, open water swimming, our wonderful Aqua Park and paddle and wake boarding; so our picturesque surroundings are the perfect location for the race. It should make a fantastic day out and we look forward to welcoming regulars and new visitors alike.”

The Rotary Club will be contacting local businesses and organisations who would like to sponsor a boat or team of paddlers.