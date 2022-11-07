Dramatic Dog Rescue: Patterdale terrier 'no worse for her adventure' after 50ft fall near Pickering

Roxy was brought to safety in a rope bag - Picture:SMRT

The team received a call from North Yorkshire Police to attend a joint rescue with North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service after reports were received of a man and dog falling 15 foot down a ravine in Cropton Forest.

Once on scene Fire and Rescue quickly determined the gentleman was safe and well but the dog was located on a ledge some 50 foot, not 15 foot, down the vertical crag close to Needle Point.

At that point they also determined that there was a need for the resources of SMRT and their equipment to rescue the dog.

The rescue was a result of cooperation between North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service and Scarborough and Ryedale Mountain Rescue Team

It is believed that Roxy, a two year old Patterdale Terrier, had been ’distracted’ by a squirrel resulting in the fall.

Working with the Fire and Rescue service the team quickly set up a dual rope system to lower team member John with dog treats down to Roxy.

The dog appeared uninjured and was coaxed into a rope bag before John and Roxy were hauled back to the top of the crag allowing Roxy to be reunited with her relieved owners.

A statement on the SMRT Facebook page read: “In a great example of joint working (JESIP) we were grateful of the scene lighting provided by the Fire and Rescue Service which turned a dark, wet, foggy night into daylight, for clearing the shrubs away from the crag edge and for helping haul John and Roxy back up from the find site.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue called on the specialised services of the Mountain Rescue Team - Image:SMRT

"Sixteen team members deployed for three and a quarter hours.

“Roxy appeared no worse for her adventure.”