Drew Govier geared up for Scarborough RUFC's huge derby clash with Malton

Scarborough RUFC’s Drew Govier can’t wait to lock horns with derby rivals Malton & Norton at Silver Royd on Saturday.

Tough tackling back-row Govier has been a crucial part of the Silver Royd club’s huge success in 2018, which saw them win promotion from Yorkshire One and lift the Yorkshire Shield, before starting life in North One East in superb fashion this season.

Scarborough finish their 2018 schedule with home clashes against their biggest rivals Malton and then Bridlington, and Govier can’t wait for the big derby encounters.

Govier said: “We’re all looking forward to finishing 2018 with two big derby games, hopefully we can pick up two wins to finish off a superb year in style.

“It’s always great to play the big games at Silver Royd, there’s always a big crowd backing the team and that helps the players out.

“We know Malton will be a big set of blokes who’ll be up for the occasion, so we’ll need to be at our best to get a win.

“I played the last time we hosted Malton, it was a big game that we needed to win as we were pushing for the top-four, but they were cruising at the time and won the game.”

The 20-year-old travels back from studying at Northumbria University to train on Thursdays and then play games at the weekends, but he admits he’s happy to do so for the club.

“The club have been great and support us all a lot with everything,” added Govier, whose younger brother Euan also plays for the first-team.

“It’s great to be playing with so many lads around my age and my brother too, it’s good having your mates playing alongside you and it definitely helps us out.

“We’re playing well at the moment, Simon (Smith) has done a great job and gets the best out of us all.”

Govier is also delighted to see his younger brother coming out of his shell and becoming more influential.

“Euan was a bit shy at first, but he’s really getting into it and I’d say he’s one of the toughest tacklers in the team now,” added Govier.