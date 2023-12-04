Driver dies during collision at Snainton as police appeal for witnesses

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that happened on the A170 between Ebberston and Snainton.

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses following a fatal road traffic collision that happened on the A170 between Ebberston and Snainton.

Officers received a report, at around 2.30pm on Sunday, December 3, that a grey Peugeot had left the road landing in a ditch.

All three emergency services attended but sadly the driver, a 33-year-old man from Scarborough, was pronounced dead at the scene.

His next of kin have been informed.

The road was closed from around 2.30pm, but reopened again at 10.30pm.

If you witnessed the collision, or saw the vehicle prior to the collision heading from Pickering towards Ebberston, or have dashcam footage that could help get in touch with North Yorkshire Police.

Email any information to [email protected] or call 101 and ask to speak to TC Huw Walkey.