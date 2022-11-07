Driver given £964 fine and 56 day ban for driving at 118mph on A64 between York and Malton

North Yorkshire Police have released details of speeding offences captured during summer 2022

A post on the North Yorkshire Police Facebook page, showed that 628 drivers had either faced or would soon be facing court proceedings for travelling at excessive speeds on the county’s roads.

The offences included a driver who travelled at 118mph on the A64 between Malton and York and another who drove at 114mph on the A169 between Pickering and Whitby.

The Facebook post read: “We’ve been talking a lot about speeding recently and with good reason as it’s one of the fatal 5 driving offences. Others include drink/drug driving, not wearing a seatbelt, using a mobile phone whilst driving and careless driving.

“Over the summer months our Traffic Bureau has captured a large amount of high speeds across the county, some shocking, some worrying and some downright irresponsible.”

The offences listed below were captured between May 1 –and August 31.

Not all of these drivers have yet been through the courts but for those that have, their sentences are included;

30mph zone – 78 offences within court criteria (51mph and above) including:

66mph – Scarborough 64mph – A168 nr Northallerton 62mph – B1257 south of Stokesley

40mph zone – Nine offences within court criteria (66mph and above) including:

76mph – B6479 Langcliffe – court outcome – 6 points, £559 fine and costs (speed and no insurance) 68mph – A64 between Malton and Scarborough

50mph zone – 43 offences within court criteria (76mph and above) including:

90mph – A165 nr Scarborough 87mph – A66 nr Scotch Corner

60mph zone – 195 offences within court criteria (86mph and above) including:

134mph – B1222 Stillingfleet – court outcome – 112 day Disqualification, £405 fine and costs 120mph – A59 nr Skipton 114mph – A169 between Pickering and Whitby

70mph zone – 303 offences within court criteria (96mph and above) including:

128mph – A19 between Thirsk and A172 121mph – A64 between York and Malton 118mph – A64 between York and Malton – 56 day Disqualification, £946 fine and costs 117mph – A19 between Thirsk and A172

A police spokesperson said: “We can’t underline enough just how dangerous speeding can be so please keep within the speed limit and drive appropriately for the conditions.