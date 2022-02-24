Driver killed after 'serious' crash at Leavening Brow near Malton as police launch investigation

Officers are appealing for dashcam footage from nearby drivers.

The crash happened at the Leavening Brow cross-roads yesterday evening, Wednesday February 23, at around 6pm.

A black Range Rover collided with a black Isuzu Rodeo.

The driver of the Range Rover was taken to hospital by ambulance, but the driver of the Isuzu was pronounced dead at the scene.

North Yorkshire Police has not released any other details on the driver's identity.

Officers closed four roads for several hours yesterday evening while they attended the crash, which they described as "serious".

A police spokesperson said: "If you were driving in the area at the time, please check your dashcam footage in case you have captured the vehicle on camera prior to the crash but may be unaware. The police would ask that any witnesses with footage of the incident save a copy."