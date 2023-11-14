After nearly 30 years with the same management team in the driving seat, Scarborough Dial A Ride has a new man at the wheel.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Scarborough Dial A Ride, which celebrated its 40th anniversary this year, is a local charity that provides fully accessible, safe, reliable and affordable, door to door transport in and around the Scarborough and Filey areas for anyone aged 60+ or for people of any age with a disability.

After serving as Deputy Manager for 23 years before taking-up the top role in 2022, Tim Lawson is retiring at the end of the year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Stepping in to take over is Steve Marsh, who was previously the Executive Director of YMCA Scarborough.

Scarborough Dial a Ride Trustees with Tim Lawson (furthest right) and Steve Marsh (furthest left)

“Over 85% of our customers tell us that without us, they would have difficulty getting out, and 99% said that our service was responsible for improving their quality of life” said Mr Lawson.

“It has been such a pleasure to help lead Scarborough Dial A Ride for such a long time and I am so pleased to be handing over the keys to Steve”.

Dial A Ride’s distinctive and eye-catching fleet of seven wheelchair accessible minibuses are a regular sight on Scarborough’s streets, as the team of drivers and passenger assistants – most of whom are volunteers, take people to health appointments, to respite and day care, to visit friends and relatives, to go shopping or for any reason people require transport.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In addition to the minibuses, four accessible cars are used for longer journeys of any purpose - mainly to take passengers to hospital appointments in Bridlington, Malton, York, Hull, Middlesbrough and further afield.

Chair, Colin Woodhead (centre) with retiring Manager Tim Lawson (L) and new Manager Steve Marsh (R)

“Having really enjoyed some time volunteering at Dial A Ride a few years ago, I already knew what a fantastic, much-needed and valuable service it provided,” said Mr Marsh.

“The opportunity to join a team who spend every day making a real and positive difference to so many people’s lives, is one I couldn’t resist”.

In the past 12 months, over 20,000 passenger journeys, totalling around 92,000 miles have been undertaken, with some people relying on the service to travel every day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Colin Woodhead, chair of the charity, said: “Having started in 1983 with just one second hand minibus, demand for our services has grown to the point where we now help over 600 people each year to maintain their independence.