Skipper Jamie Patterson levels for hosts Edgehill.

​Second-placed Edgehill closed the gap on Right Car East Riding County League Championship North leaders Bridlington Spa with a battling 5-3 home win against Flamborough on Saturday.

This encounter at Pindar Leisure Centre was the only game which went ahead in the area.

The away team started well and caught Edgehill off guard racing into a 2-0 lead. The first an excellent strike from 20 yards and the second a scrappy close-range finish.

Edgehill pulled one back after 20 minutes through Billy Logan who fired home, just as Edgehill grew into the game the away team restored their two-goal lead. A short throw in lead the striker to nip and poke home.

Kieran Link heads the ball over the Boro bar.

Right before half time Josh Greening pulled it back to 3-2.

In the second half it was all Edgehill, skipper Jamie Patterson drilled home from the edge of the box after a tidy lay-off from Joel Ramm.

Greening finally gave Edgehill the lead after 60 minutes from close range after good build up play from Logan, and man of the match Josh Fergus finished the scoring as the winger capitalised on an error and passed into an empty net.

Manager Alec Coulson said: “You could tell we were a bit rusty but fair play to Flamborough, they had a couple of really good players who hurt us at times.

"Josh Fergus had a good all-round game, and it was nice to see young 17-year-old Kaden Evans make his debut for the club."

This win proved to be even more important as leaders Brid Spa drew 3-3 at Market Weighton Town.