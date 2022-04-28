Edgehill beat Saturday League champions Filey Town in Scarborough FA Harbour Cup final

Ryan Link, orange kit, scored the crucial third goal for Edgehill in the Harbour Cup final against Filey Town

It took just seven minutes for them to open the scoring when Tommy Wilson played a free-kick towards the near post, and Joe Gallagher neatly slotted past Filey keeper Jonny Hunter, writes Steve Adamson.

Filey drew level on 13 minutes when the pacy Nathan Vernon raced down the left flank and sent a low cross into the area, for skipper Nathan Barber to fire home the equaliser.

Edgehill restored their lead in the 20th minute when Dean Craig sent over a free-kick, which was headed home at the far post by Gary Thomas, then both Ryan Link and Luke Rees had shots blocked.

Filey then enjoyed a spell of pressure, with Liam Sugden having a strike pushed round the post by Edgehill keeper Kyle Scaife, Tom Micklethwaite volleyed narrowly over, and Ben Briggs headed past the far post.

Just before the interval, Edgehill's Kieran Link had a goal-bound shot blocked by Briggs.

Filey created the first chance of the second half, when a Dan Baldry shot was blocked by Thomas, but Edgehill began to get on top, and they went 3-1 up on 52 minutes when a cross into the box by Jamie Patterson was headed out towards Ryan Link, who drilled home a fierce 20-yard shot through a crowded goalmouth.

Thomas headed over, keeper Hunter did well to keep out a shot from Tommy Wilson and Rees flashed a header past the post as Edgehill continued to press forward, but Filey's defence was solid, with Dan Baldry and Briggs both having good games.

Edgehill show off the silverware after winning the Scarborough FA Harbour Cup final 4-1 against Filey Town Photos by Alec Coulson

Edgehill added a fourth goal five minutes from time, with a superb individual effort from Max Wright who raced past a defender and slotted past the keeper to seal a convincing win for his team.

Centre-back Lloyd Henderson, steady and calm at the back was the star performer as Edgehill were worthy winner against their old rivals, and the game was a good watch for the crowd of around 100 at the Flamingo Land Stadium.

EDGEHILL: Scaife, Wilson, Wright, Henderson, Thomas, Craig, Patterson, K.Link, Gallagher, R.Link, Lees subs- David, Staveley, Ramm

FILEY TOWN: Hunter, D.Baldry, Briggs, Vernon, Sugden, Micklethwaite, Milner, Pinder, Catherall, Westmoreland subs- Gage, Dickens, R.Baldry, Wainwright, Kempson

REFEREE: George Roberts