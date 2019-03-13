Scarborough UTC is getting better, says principal, after Ofsted inspectors claim it 'requires improvement'

The principal of Scarborough UTC says an Ofsted report is the start of the college's 'improvement journey'

Inspectors visited the college in January and published their report this week, saying the UTC 'requires improvement' because of poor levels of attendance and inconsistent teaching

Principal Lee Kilgour insists the college, which is a industry-orientated school for students aged 14 to 18, is already making changes and is on a 'positive trajectory'.

He said: "The report is an honest view from inspectors of the progress and improvements we have made over the last two terms. Our own self-evaluation matched almost entirely with the inspectors’ views and the report provides a significant tool to support the UTC in its journey to outstanding in the coming years.

"I’m sure you will see, as leaders and governors at the UTC see, that this report portrays a UTC that has areas of strength and where there are areas for improvement, we are already taking direct and appropriate action to improve these areas and I am pleased that inspectors have recognised the strides we are making, and the fact that students agree it is getting better.

"There is still work to be done and these improvements need time to fully embed, but our improvement trajectory is positive and reflects the commitment and professionalism of our staff and governors and the increasingly achievement focused ethos we are building amongst our students."

Mr Kilgour, who took up his role last September, said he was feeling confident about the future and was anticipating a much improved set of exam results this summer.

His work was highlighted by the inspectors, who said: "The new principal, supported by the governing body, has a determination to improve the school quickly. He is beginning to change the ethos of the school. Pupils agree it is getting better."

They praised the careers advice offered by the UTC and noted that pupils felt safe and bullying was rare.

However, a number of areas which need improving were identified. Some of the main findings of the report were:

* Teachers do not always have the highest expectations of what pupils can achieve.

* The number of pupils who are persistently absent is too high.

* Teachers’ planning does not consistently enable pupils to access the learning required. Sometimes, teachers set work which is not pitched at the right level.

* Pupils do not consistently take enough pride in their work. For example, work is sometimes untidy and incomplete.

* The behaviour of pupils requires improvement...ssome pupils do not pay enough attention in class and they disrupt the learning of others by talking when the teacher is talking or by shouting out.

The UTC opened in September 2016 and this was its first Ofsted inspection. It has around 200 pupils, 80% of whom are boys.