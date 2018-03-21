Six of the best as uni expands

An expansion of degree and higher apprenticeship courses for students and employees who are turning away from traditional and costly universities has been announced by CU Scarborough, part of the Coventry University Group.

It has announced six new courses at CU Scarborough for businesses and people who want flexible, work-linked study.

A spokesman said: “Degree and higher apprenticeships provide companies with the opportunity to nurture their own talent and enhance their business. CU Scarborough is offering the programmes to levy paying and non-levy paying employers. Students earn a full-time wage and study for higher level qualifications at the same time, graduating.”

The announcement was made at a Scarborough Business Ambassadors dinner, with guest speakers including Welcome to Yorkshire’s chief executive Sir Gary Verity.

He joined Paul Noon, Pro-Vice-Chancellor of Coventry University, and chief executive of North Yorkshire County Council Richard Flinton who also spoke at the event which was held at the Hackness Grange Hotel. Professor Craig Gaskell, Associate Pro-Vice-Chancellor of CU Scarborough, said: “Our flexible, career-focused model of education aims to not only make higher education more accessible but also meet the needs of employers.”

The institution already delivers degree apprenticeship courses in Digital and Technology Solutions and Chartered Manager in collaboration with employers including North Yorkshire County Council, Sirius Minerals and Scarborough Borough Council.

New courses will include Cyber Security Technologist, Professional Accounting, Engineering and Healthcare Assistant Practitioner.