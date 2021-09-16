Elderly man dies in crash between motorbike and car on A64 near Malton

A man has died following a crash on the A64 near Malton. (Photo: Google)

A purple BMW motorbike was travelling east-bound on the A64 when it collided with a white Ford EcoSport which had been travelling in the same direction.

Emergency services attended the the incident, which happened shortly before 2.20pm on Wednesday, September 15, but the motorcyclist, a man in his 70s, was pronounced dead at the scene.

A woman who was travelling pillion on the motorbike was taken to hospital. Her injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the collision is under way.

The incident has also been referred to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as a police training exercise was taking place in the area at the time.

The IOPC oversees the police complaints system in England and Wales. They set the standards by which the police should handle complaints and investigate the most serious matters.

Police forces must, by law, refer certain incidents to the IOPC which include certain complaints that include an allegation of serious corruption or assault; incidents of misconduct, for example, any suggestion that a criminal offence has been committed or that a serious injury has been caused; if someone had direct or indirect contact with police when, or shortly before, they were seriously injured or died.

The A64 was shut for several hours in both directions from early afternoon to late evening yesterday, but has since reopened.

Anyone who witnessed the incident, saw any of the vehicles involved in the moments leading up to it, or has dashcam footage, is urged to contact North Yorkshire Police.