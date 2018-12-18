Elderly man injured after falling in Scarborough knocked 'by accident', police say

An elderly man who broke his collar bone after being knocked to the ground was pushed 'by accident', police say.

The 88-year-old injured himself after falling to the floor in Westborough earlier this month. At the time it wasn't clear whether he had been attacked by youths.

Following a review of CCTV footage, police say there are no criminal offences regarding this incident.

Inspector Graeme Kynman or Scarborough’s Safer Neighbourhood Team said: “On Wednesday 5 December 2018 at 5.45pm officers attended the pedestrian area of the town centre following a report that an elderly man had been knocked to the ground by a group of youths.

“As a result, CCTV footage was examined and witnesses to the incident located.

“Following enquiries two youths admitted their part in this incident whereby one youth can been seen to step back into the elderly male by accident during high spirited play fighting which both youths regret.

“I would like to take this opportunity to wish this gentleman all the best over this festive period and the New Year as my thoughts are with him and his family.”