Elderly woman rescued after getting cut off by tide in Scarborough

An elderly woman was rescued by coastguard teams in Scarborough.

Scarborough RNLI's lifeboat was called out to Cayton Bay at about 3pm on Saturday, after the woman was cut off by the tide.

The boat was joined by crews from Humber coastguard, and mobile coastguard units from Scarborough, Burniston and Filey.

The woman was rescued and brought to safety.

The RNLI said that Carl Walsh, from nearby Cayton Surf Shop, used a first-aid kit from the lifeguard station and helped to reassure and calm the woman.