Emergency crews team up after person falls into Whitby harbour
Whitby RNLI’s volunteer crew launched the inshore lifeboat to give casualty care to a member of the public who had fallen into the harbour yesterday afternoon (Nov 23).
By Duncan Atkins
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated
24th Nov 2022, 8:27am
The RNLI thanked Whitby Coastguard, the ambulance service and North Yorkshire Police who were also in attendance and said: “If you see someone in difficulty in or near the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
Whitby RNLI also took part in a joint towing exercise with Scarborough RNLI’s Shannon Class lifeboat on Tuesday night.