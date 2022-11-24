News you can trust since 1882
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out

Emergency crews team up after person falls into Whitby harbour

Whitby RNLI’s volunteer crew launched the inshore lifeboat to give casualty care to a member of the public who had fallen into the harbour yesterday afternoon (Nov 23).

By Duncan Atkins
14 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 24th Nov 2022, 8:27am

The RNLI thanked Whitby Coastguard, the ambulance service and North Yorkshire Police who were also in attendance and said: “If you see someone in difficulty in or near the water, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”

Whitby RNLI also took part in a joint towing exercise with Scarborough RNLI’s Shannon Class lifeboat on Tuesday night.

Hide Ad
View looking over Whitby harbour. Picture : Jonathan Gawthorpe
WhitbyWhitby CoastguardNorth Yorkshire PoliceScarborough RNLI