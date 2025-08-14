A171 Closed as fire breaks out on Whitby to Scarborough Road near to the Flask Inn
The A171 between the Falcon Inn and the junction with the B1416 (leading to Ruswarp) has been closed due to smoke blowing across the carriageway.
Fire crews were alerted to a field fire on the A171 near the Flask Inn shortly after 4pm today (Thursday, August 14).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “There's reports of a lot of smoke affecting the road so we're asking people to take care and avoid the area if possible.”
The fire is located between the Flask Inn and the Harwood Dale turning.
Motorists have been asked to avoid the area and follow diversions at this time.