"Although our stunning coastline looks very inviting, it holds dangers": Whitby emergency services attend three incidents on bank holiday Monday

The Whitby Coastguard, RNLI and Staithes Coastguard were all involved in three incidents that occured on bank holiday Monday (26 May).

On May 26, at 11.56am the Whitby and staithes coatguard teams were tasked to assist with a paddle boarder and minor who were unable to return back to shore on their own due to wind.

Casualties were recovered by Runswick bay rescue boat and once on shore handed over to coastguard rescue officers who carried out observations and casualty care.

Both casualties were doing well after being warmed up and dry with a shout out to the cafe for warm drinks supplied.

Whilst finishing up, at 12.48pm both Whitby and Staithes coastguard rescue teams and the Whitby RNLI were immediately retasked to Whitby East pier following reports of a group of people potentially cut off by the tide.

Upon arrival the group had managed to self recover to safety, all in good health with no injuries. Whitby inshore lifeboat carried out a further shore search to confirm no one else needed assistance.

The pagers went off again at 4.15pm, and the Whitby Coastguard headed to reports of a kayaker not making headway in the strong offshore winds near sandsend. Coastguard rescue officers coordinated with Whitby beach lifeguards to give direction to Whitby RNLI’s inshore lifeboat the location of the kayaker. The kayaker was fit and well and confident in ability to make it back ashore. All assets were then stood down.

Andy Cass, a helm on the inshore lifeboat said: “We would like to just take this opportunity as the town gets busier for the summer, to remind people to always check the tide times before walking on the beach.

“Due to the nature of the steep cliffs and rock armour people can find themselves cut off very quickly and it is not always possible to reach safety.

“Always carry a means of calling for help and if you do get into trouble dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.'

A spokesperson from Whitby Coastguard said : “With today’s incidents in mind, we at Whitby Coastguard Team would like to remind people that although our stunning coastline looks very inviting, it holds dangers of weather and tide conditions that can change your situation in seconds.

“Please be mindful to check both tide times, along with wind speed and direction if venturing out on water.

“Please make sure you have all the PPE to keep you safe, minimum of a Buoyancy Aid or Life Jacket, mobile phone and tell someone where you are going.

“Thanks to both Staithes Coastguard and Whitby RNLI lifeboat in bringing all incidents attended to a safe conclusion.”