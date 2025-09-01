'Another long night' for Bridlington RNLI who rescued crew from a drifting sailing vessel with no power

Dawn recovery of the Bridlington all-weather lifeboat 'Antony Patrick Jones'. Credit: RNLI/Mike Milner

Bridlington RNLI launched to assist four people on board a sailing vessel it had lost both its engine and electrics.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On Tuesday at 11.23pm (August 26) the volunteer crew from Bridlington RNLI were requested by HM Coastguards to launch. Reports had been received of a 15-metre sailing vessel with four persons onboard which had lost all engine power and electronics, and was starting to fail some 25 nautical miles south-east of Bridlington.

The volunteer crew of six launched the all-weather (ALB) RNLI lifeboat ‘Antony Patrick Jones’ at 11.44pm, and made good speed towards the area. The journey was completed under a partly cloudy sky with good visibility, light southerly winds, and a slight sea, with the volunteer RNLI crew reaching the stricken vessel within one hour. Also on scene was a standby vessel which was keeping a watchful eye on the sailing vessel.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The four crew onboard the vessel were all found to be in good spirits and well prepared for the journey from Scarborough to Grimsby. However, a problem that had been repaired whilst in port at Scarborough had returned, rendering the sailing vessel adrift with no power.

Launch of the Bridlington all-weather lifeboat 'Antony Patrick Jones'. Credit: RNLI/Mike Milner

A decision was made by the RNLI Coxswain, Andy Rodgers, to take the sailing vessel under tow as it was at risk to other vessels, especially with it drifting in the dark, once the tow was established the sailing vessel was taken to Bridlington Harbour, arriving at 4.53am. The sailing vessel was safely berthed against the south pier and was handed over to the HM Coastguards. The ALB and volunteer crew returned to the beach, where the boat was recovered, washed down, and made ready for service by 6.30am.

Andy Rodgers, coxswain of the ALB, said: “The lifeboat launched swiftly and safely and after a short passage quickly located the sailing vessel, which was north of the York gas field. I would like to thank the skipper of the standby vessel, for standing off the sailing vessel until we arrived on the scene.

“This was another long night for the dedicated volunteer RNLI crew at Bridlington, I would like to say thank you for their professionalism and commitment that they continue to give to their local community.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The casualties were well prepared, all wearing life-jackets and made the right decision by alerting the Coastguard when they found themselves in difficulty.

“Mechanical failure is the single biggest cause of rescue call-outs to sailing and motor vessels, accounting for 20 percent of the RNLI’s lifeboat launches. If you get into difficulty at sea, always call the Coastguard on VHF Channel 16 or by calling 999.”