The suspected WW2 bomb was discovered at a proprty in Flaxton on May 13.

An update has been issued by North Yorkshire Police in regards to the discovery of a suspected WW2 bomb in Flaxton, near Malton.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A 100m safety cordon was placed around an address on Main Street, Flaxton. The bomb was found in an outbuilding undergoing renovation. Nearby roads were temporarily closed, including York Lane, Bull Moor Lane, Rice Lane, Scotsman Road and Lords Moor Lane.

The suspected WW2 bomb discovered yesterday (May 13) has now been safely removed and detonated by the Army’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team.

All cordons have now been removed and roads are open as normal.