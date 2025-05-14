Army experts detonate WWII bomb found near Malton
An update has been issued by North Yorkshire Police in regards to the discovery of a suspected WW2 bomb in Flaxton, near Malton.
A 100m safety cordon was placed around an address on Main Street, Flaxton. The bomb was found in an outbuilding undergoing renovation. Nearby roads were temporarily closed, including York Lane, Bull Moor Lane, Rice Lane, Scotsman Road and Lords Moor Lane.
The suspected WW2 bomb discovered yesterday (May 13) has now been safely removed and detonated by the Army’s Explosive Ordinance Disposal team.
All cordons have now been removed and roads are open as normal.
