Body found in search for Bridlington man who went missing from Scarborough
Police officers searching for missing Douglas Watts have recovered a body in Cloughton.
Formal identification is yet to take place, but North Yorkshire Police believe the body is of Douglas who went missing on Wednesday July 23.
The body was found yesterday evening (July 30).
Officers have updated the family of Douglas and say their thoughts are with them at this difficult time.
Police do not currently believe that there are any suspicious circumstances surrounding the death and a report will be prepared for the coroner.
“Thank you to everyone who contacted us with information to assist our searches,” they added.