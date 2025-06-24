Body found in search for missing Glaisdale man
North Yorkshire Police launched an appeal to find the missing man on Wednesday of last week (June 18).
A spokesperson for North Yorkshire Police said: “Sadly, officers searching for Martin found a body last week.
“While formal identification is yet to take place, Martin’s family have been informed.
"Our thoughts remain with them at this sad time.
“Officers believe there are no suspicious circumstances surrounding Martin's death and a file will be prepared for the Coroner to inform a future inquest.”
Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team were contacted by the police to assist with the search, with 19 team members involved for up to 12 hours.
A Cleveland Mountain rescue spokesperson said: “Areas around Glaisdale were searched during the day.
"Mid-afternoon a find was made but not the outcome everyone hoped for.
"The team pass on their condolences to the family and friends of the person.
“Thank you to Robinson Institute Village Hall for the use of their facilities throughout the day and to the residents of the village who provided assistance to the team with their local knowledge.”