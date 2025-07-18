Bridlington and Filey coastguards called into action after dog goes over cliff near Sewerby
Thanks to a GPS tracker on the dog’s collar, teams were able to pinpoint the location. Edge safety officers were deployed to search from the cliff top but were unable to spot the dog from above due to the difficult terrain.
A search was carried out at the base of the cliffs, where the dog – named Bramble – was located injured and trapped in a hole.
Rescuers carefully lifted Bramble into an animal rescue bag and carried her to safety before she was taken to a local veterinary practice for treatment.
A spokesperson for Bridlington Coastguard said: “Bramble remains in a serious condition, and we all wish her a full and speedy recovery.
“Cliff edges can be extremely dangerous for both dogs and their owners.
“We strongly advise that all dogs are kept on a lead at all times when walking near cliffs.
“Even the most obedient dogs can be startled or misjudge the edge.
“Several other dogs were spotted by the rescue team off lead near the edge during this rescue!
If you see someone in trouble near the coast or cliffs, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.