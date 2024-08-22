Bridlington Coastguard spring into action to assist female who had fallen on rocks in Flamborough.

The casualty was carried off the rocks against an incoming tide and into the care of the waiting ambulance service at the top of the North Landing Slipway. Photo: Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team.

The Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team were quick to act and responded to reports of a female who had fallen on rocks in Flamborough yesterday (August 21).

The Coastguard Rescue Team from Bridlington was tasked by Humber Coastguard on Wednesday at 1:54pm to reports of a female fallen on rocks at Bacon Flitch Hole, North Landing - Flamborough.

The team arrived at the casualty location and conducted an initial medical assessment, it was found the casualty to have suffered a broken and possibly dislocated ankle. Due to the incoming tide the decision was made to place the casualty on a stretcher and prepare for a carry off the rocks. To assist with the carry a request was made for Filey Coastguard Team to assist.

A Bridlington Coastguard spokesperson said: “The team wishes the casualty a speedy recovery. Remember if you are walking the coast, come prepared for the activity you are undertaking, accidents can and do happen. Make sure you are carrying a phone so you are able to dial 999 and ask for the coastguard should you get into difficulty.”