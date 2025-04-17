Bridlington Coastguard Team rescues woman after fall at Flamborough
The incident took place on Sunday 13 April.
Upon arrival, the team quickly assessed the casualty’s condition and identified a leg injury. Using their specialist training, the team splinted the injured leg before carefully stretcher-carrying the woman up the steep slipway to safety.
The incident serves as an important reminder of the potential hazards along our coastline.
A spokesperson for the Bridlington Coastguard said: “We want everyone to enjoy the beauty of our coastal areas, but we urge people to take extra care when exploring, especially around uneven or slippery terrain.
“Always stay aware of your surroundings and be prepared for changing conditions.”
The Bridlington Coastguard Rescue Team remains on call 24/7 to respond to emergencies along the coast. In the event of a coastal emergency, dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.
