Bridlington RNLI called to the aid of windsurfer

By Louise French
Published 25th Feb 2025, 13:08 BST
Bridlington RNLI relief inshore lifeboat ‘Dorothy Katherine Barr III’ launching on service. Image: RNLI/Ray DunnBridlington RNLI relief inshore lifeboat ‘Dorothy Katherine Barr III’ launching on service. Image: RNLI/Ray Dunn
Bridlington RNLI relief inshore lifeboat ‘Dorothy Katherine Barr III’ launching on service. Image: RNLI/Ray Dunn
Bridlington RNLI were called to the aid of a windsurfer requiring assistance near Wilsthorpe.

The volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI relief inshore lifeboat ‘Dorothy Katherine Barr III’ were tasked by the HM Coastguard on Monday February 24 at 12.53pm, to assist a male that was in difficulty after becoming detached from his windsurf south of Bridlington, close to Wilsthorpe.

The volunteer crew of three launched from the beach at 1.06pm and headed at good speed towards the casualty, reaching the scene within a matter of minutes.

By the time the volunteer crew reached the casualty, they had recovered both themselves and the windsurf to the safety of the beach.

The RNLI lifeboat volunteer crew were stood down immediately and returned to the beach at 1.19pm, where the D-Class lifeboat was recovered, washed down, re-fuelled and placed back on service.

Jake Bennett, volunteer Launch Authority at Bridlington RNLI, said: “HM Coastguard notified us that the windsurfer appeared to be in some difficulty after becoming detached from his windsurf, and requested an immediate launch by the volunteer RNLI crew.

“It is understood that the casualty was fully prepared and suitably equipped for any emergencies.

“Thankfully, he was able to make it back to the beach with his equipment unassisted, and the volunteer crew were stood down.”

