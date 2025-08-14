Bridlington RNLI have 'rather eventful' afternoon with multiple call-outs

Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat 'Ernie Wellings' being recovered. Credit: RNLI/Mike Milner

The volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI had a very busy afternoon yesterday (August 13), when getting tasked to two separate incidents.

At 5.01pm on Wednesday, the volunteer crew from Bridlington RNLI were requested by HM Coastguards to immediately launch, after reports of a young child who had been reported missing from the beach at Fraisthorpe.

The volunteer crew of three launched the Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat 'Ernie Wellings' at 5.12pm and made good speed towards the area to commence a search. The journey to the search area was conducted in good visibility, with a light north east breeze and in slight sea conditions. Thankfully, the crew were informed that child was located on the beach and taken to the RNLI Lifeguards hut upon this information the HM Coastguards requested that the ILB could be stood down. The child was soon reunited safely with her parents at Fraisthorpe.

Whilst on the returning journey to the station, the volunteer crew of the ILB became aware of a male beckoning attention who was sat on the outfall pipe off South Marine Drive, Bridlington. The volunteer crew then diverted to the male, who informed the crew that he was a non-swimmer and could not make it back to shore unaided due to the incoming tide. The male was taken aboard the ILB and safely returned to the shore, when he received some casualty care from the volunteer crew and handed over to the HM Coastguards.

The ILB then returned to the beach at Bridlington to be recovered, when at 5.36pm another tasking was received from the HM Coastguards after a report of an object, possibly a body, was seen floating off the shore at Fraisthorpe. The volunteer crew were swiftly relaunched and once again made their way to the located sighting. The ILB crew were directed by the HM Coastguards to the area, where the crew discovered the object to be a large, and unfortunately, deceased seabird. The volunteer crew were again stood down and made their way back to Bridlington, and they were recovered, the boat washed down, refuelled and was back on service by 6.40pm.

Sarah Berrey, helm of the ILB, said: “After a rather eventful and multi-tasked 90 minutes, all turned out well for everyone concerned, except for the seabird, but at least the latter was a call with good intentions. The RNLI recommend that if you see anything suspicious in the water to always call 999 and ask for the HM Coastguard, always better to make that call than not.”

Peter Dawes, RNLI General Manager, said: “We are expecting people to head to the coast during the heatwave, it is a great way to have fun, relax and cool off in these high temperatures, choosing a lifeguarded beach will mean our lifeguards can ensure you enjoy a safe visit.

"Please head to a lifeguarded beach, swim between flags and if you find yourself in trouble, Float to Live, knowing this technique and encouraging your family to practice, could save your life.”

The RNLI is urging anyone visiting the coast this summer to make sure they keep themselves and their families safe by following beach safety advice:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags.

Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage to understand local risks.

Keep a close eye on your family – on the beach and in the water – do not allow your family to swim alone.

If you fall into the water unexpectedly, FLOAT TO LIVE. Fight your instinct to thrash around, lean back, extend your arms and legs, and float.

In an emergency dial 999 and ask for the Coastguard.