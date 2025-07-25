Bridlington RNLI issue water safety advice following call out to child in difficulty on South Beach

This year’s World Drowning Prevention Day theme is ‘Find Your Float’ which focuses on encouraging people to learn how to stay safe near water, how to float, recognising that we all float differently, and giving people the confidence to deal with difficult situations in the water. Credit: RNLI/Mike Milner.

Bridlington RNLI volunteers send out timely advice in honour of World Drowning Day (July 25) after tasking to a child that got into difficulty in the water earlier this week.

Over 50 people have told the RNLI that floating helped to save their life, but all bodies are different, and we all float differently. The call to action this year is to Find Your Float and discover what floating looks and feels like for you.

It also comes after a recent tasking on Wednesday (July 23) when the volunteer crew of Bridlington RNLI were tasked by the HM Coastguard at 1.07pm. It was reported that a child had got into difficulty on the south beach whilst wearing a rubber ring and was being blown along by the wind.

The RNLI volunteer crew of three were deployed in the inshore lifeboat ‘Ernie Wellings’ shortly after receiving the call.

Sarah Berrey, Bridlington volunteer helm, said: “Thankfully on this occasion we were not required and were stood down promptly, as the casualty managed to make it to shore thanks to the help of the RNLI Lifeguards and the HM Coastguards. It does however, reinforce the care required whilst at the coast.”

Bob Taylor, Bridlington RNLI volunteer Water Safety Officer, said: “Around 300,000 people drown worldwide every year, around one person every 2 minutes. On average 138 people die by accident in UK and Irish coastal waters each year. This is why the Float to Live message is so important for everyone, young and old, to understand.

"This is why we will be spreading the message, not only for World Drowning Day but for the whole year.”

This year’s World Drowning Prevention Day theme is ‘Find Your Float’ which focuses on encouraging people to learn how to stay safe near water, how to float, recognising that we all float differently, and giving people the confidence to deal with difficult situations in the water. It’s a lifesaving skill and having the confidence to float in a life-or-death situation could make all the difference.

To stay safe:

Visit a lifeguarded beach and swim between the red and yellow flags

Swim with others, never alone. Swim within your depth, stay within your depth

Check the weather forecast, tide times and read local hazard signage, be vigilant for incoming tides that can cause strandings

Be aware of rip currents - strong currents can pull even the most experienced swimmers out to sea

When on the water, always wear a lifejacket or buoyancy aid

Let someone ashore know of your plans and return time.

In an emergency, call 999 or 112 and ask for the Coastguard

If you find yourself in difficulty in the water, Float to Live:

Tilt your head back with your ears submerged

Relax and try to breathe normally

Move your hands and legs to help you stay afloat

It is OK if your legs sink, we all float differently

Once your breathing is under control, call for help or swim to safety.

Visit https://rnli.org/safety/float for more information.