Bridlington RNLI launch on Father’s Day to assist multiple casualties

Bridlington RNLI inshore lifeboat Ernie Wellings at sea. Credit: RNLI/Nathan Willaims.

Bridlington RNLI’s inshore lifeboat crew launched to assist multiple people in difficulty off Fraisthorpe Beach on Father’s Day (June 15).

At 3.39pm, the volunteer crew received a tasking request from HM Coastguards to assist a female kite surfer reported to be struggling in the water approximately half a mile from the shoreline. Volunteer crews were paged at 3.40pm and launched D class lifeboat Ernie Welling at 3.52pm

While enroute to reported location the crew were waved down by two kayaker's who were without buoyancy aids. The pair had a mobile phone but had not contacted the Coastguard. Volunteer lifeboat crew brought them safely ashore at the nearest suitable beach.

Once back underway, the crew headed to another casualty a kite surfer, they continued their search and found the young woman, in the water and struggling to return to shore unaided. She was not wearing a buoyancy aid and had no means of communication. The lifeboat crew assisted her safely back to the beach where her family was waiting.

Anna Needham, Bridlington RNLI launch authority and water safety volunteer, said: "We encourage anyone heading to the coast to always check the sea conditions before going out and to follow basic water safety advice.

"Wear a buoyancy aid, take a means of calling for help, and let someone know your plans. Whether you’re paddleboarding, kayaking or kite surfing, being prepared could save your life.”

The inshore lifeboat was stood down at 4.19pm, returned to the beach by 4.27pm, and was made ready for service again by 5.00pm.

The RNLI’s key safety advice for anyone visiting the coast is:

Before you head out, make sure it's safe. Check the tide tables and the wind direction – if you’re paddleboarding or kayaking beware of offshore winds.

While you're out, be aware of your surroundings and the tide's direction.

In an emergency call 999 or 112– if you are at sea or on the beach ask for the coastguard

If you do find yourself in the water unexpectedly, Float To Live: Tilt your head back with ears submerged, relax and try to control your breathing, move your hands to help you stay afloat and once you are over the initial shock, call for help or swim to safety.