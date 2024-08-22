Bridlington RNLI rescue a missing person in early the hours of morning

By Claudia Bowes
Published 22nd Aug 2024, 10:46 BST
Bridlington RNLI were tasked to search for a missing person in the early hours of this morning (August 22). Photo: RNLI/ Mike Milner.Bridlington RNLI were tasked to search for a missing person in the early hours of this morning (August 22). Photo: RNLI/ Mike Milner.
Bridlington RNLI were tasked to search for a missing person in the early hours of this morning (August 22). Photo: RNLI/ Mike Milner.
Bridlington RNLI attended an early morning call following reports of a missing person.

Bridlington RNLI volunteer crews were tasked this morning (August 22) by the HM Coastguards to launch the inshore lifeboat at 2.14am and the all-weather lifeboat at 2.39am.

They were responding to reports of a missing person.

The person was located safe and well after a short search.

Visit https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/bridlington-lifeboat-station to find out more on Bridlington RNLI.

Related topics:Bridlington RNLI

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.