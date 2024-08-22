Bridlington RNLI rescue a missing person in early the hours of morning
Bridlington RNLI attended an early morning call following reports of a missing person.
Bridlington RNLI volunteer crews were tasked this morning (August 22) by the HM Coastguards to launch the inshore lifeboat at 2.14am and the all-weather lifeboat at 2.39am.
They were responding to reports of a missing person.
The person was located safe and well after a short search.
Visit https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/bridlington-lifeboat-station to find out more on Bridlington RNLI.
