Bridlington RNLI rescue two paddleboarders heading out to sea off Barmston

Bridlington RNLI’s inshore lifeboat (ILB) Ernie Wellings. Photo credit: RNLI/Mike Milner.

The volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI launched after reports of two paddleboarders heading out to sea off Barmston, in a prevailing westerly wind.

At 1:57pm on Tuesday (August 5) the volunteer crew from Bridlington RNLI were requested, by HM Coastguards, to immediately launch after reports of two paddleboarders being blown away from the beach at Barmston.

Bridlington RNLI’s inshore lifeboat (ILB) Ernie Wellings launched at 2:07pm, with the volunteer crew of three heading for the location at best speed in a moderate south westerly wind blowing off-shore.

The volunteer crew arrived on scene promptly and recovered both casualties on two separate paddleboards that had tied themselves together, which is a technique to stabilise paddleboards in choppy water.

The paddleboarders were trying to make it back to shore, however one of the oars had broken and this severely hampered their progress. It was decided to take both onboard the ILB and escort them and their boards back to the beach at Barmston.

Once returned safety back on the shore the ILB and its volunteer crew headed back to the Bridlington RNLI lifeboat station, arriving back on the beach by 2:50pm. The ILB was then removed, washed down, refuelled and was back on service by 3:18pm.

Sarah Berrey, helm of the ILB, said: “Paddleboarding is a great activity that can be enjoyed by all the family. Thankfully, on this occasion no harm came to both paddleboarders, who despite having correctly tethered themselves together, had the misfortune of an oar breaking and made progress almost impossible.

“At this time of year, it is always worth reminding the public the safety advice from the RNLI before heading out on a paddleboard or kayak.”

The RNLI advises that paddleboarders:

Always wear a buoyancy aid or lifejacket.

Check the weather and tide conditions – offshore winds can quickly sweep you out to sea.

Carry a means of calling for help – a mobile phone in a waterproof pouch or a VHF radio.

Tell someone where you are going and when you will be back.

If you are in trouble, try and stay with your board and call 999 and ask for the Coastguard.