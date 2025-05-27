Bridlington RNLI volunteers rescue paddleboarder at Fraisthorpe

Bridlington RNLI Volunteer crew on the relief Bridlington RNLI inshore-lifeboat.

The volunteer crew of the Bridlington RNLI launched after reports of a paddleboarder in difficulty at Fraisthorpe on Sunday.

At 2.58pm on Sunday (May 25), the volunteer crew from Bridlington RNLI were requested by HM Coastguards to immediately launch, after reports of a paddleboarder who was in the water after becoming separated from his board at Fraisthorpe.

Bridlington RNLI’s relief inshore lifeboat (ILB) Dorothy Katherine Barr III was launched at 3.12pm with the volunteer crew of three heading for the location at best speed in a strong south westerly wind blowing off-shore.

The volunteer crew arrived on scene within nine minutes and recovered the casualty from the water, who was taken aboard the ILB and escorted back to the Bridlington RNLI lifeboat station, arriving back on the beach by 3.31pm.

The casualty, who was suffering from extreme cold, was taken into the lifeboat station, where they took a warm shower and given time to recover before being handed over to the NHS Humber Ambulance Service who took the casualty to hospital for a further check-up.

Sarah Berrey, helm of the ILB, who incidentally was on her first afloat tasking as a helm said: “Great outcome for the paddleboarder, who despite trying to swim back with their board for nearly an hour, was three quarters of a mile off shore and being blown further out to sea due to the strong wind.

"We were able to locate the casualty with the assistance of the HM Coastguard team who had kept a visual on them as they were being blown out to sea.

“Once recovered onto the RNLI Lifeboat, the casualty was given the appropriate casualty care as they were exhausted, very cold and had possibly inhaled water after going under the surface several times, so the decision was made to return the casualty to the boathouse to warm up before being transferred to the NHS Ambulance Service.

"The casualty was taken to hospital but was released a few hours later after a thorough check up.

“Thankfully, the casualty had gone out with a friend who had the means to raise the alert for assistance and with great multi agency work, along with the continual training we do, this turned out to have a positive outcome.”