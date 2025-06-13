Can you help the coroner? Next of kin appeal launched for Scarborough man

By Claudia Bowes
Published 13th Jun 2025, 15:00 BST
The coroner is appealing for next of kin of Graham Martin.

Mr Martin was aged 70 and lived in Scarborough.

He was found deceased at his home on Sunday with no suspicious circumstances.

If you are related to Mr Martin or know someone who is, email [email protected]

