CCTV images released after woman attempts to pass counterfeit money in Filey
North Yorkshire Police say the woman in the images used and attempted to use counterfeit notes in several retail premises in the town on Saturday July 20.
Police want members of the public to get in touch if they recognise the woman or know where they can locate her.
Anyone with any information is asked to email [email protected] or call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Ben Robinson-Brockhill.
If you wish to remain anonymous, you can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.
Please quote reference number 12240134355 when passing on information.
