Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team assist Air Ambulance near Hutton-le-Hole
The team, who had been undergoing a routine practice at Newgate Bank was concluding, quickly attended, despite the location of the incident being in neighbouring Scarborough & Ryedale team’s area.
A spokesperson for Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team said: “Due to our proximity and having both Land Rovers ready to go, we deployed both vehicles crewed with personnel to assist Scarborough.
“Other members, in their own vehicles, also deployed to the location.
“At the incident area, personnel walked from the road at Laskey Bridge to the casualty site to assist with the carry to the waiting Yorkshire Air Ambulance.
“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.
“On returning to the base, both Land Rovers had to be cleaned. A long day for those in the Rovers.”
A total of 13 members were involved for approximately three hours