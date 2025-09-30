Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team assist Air Ambulance near Hutton-le-Hole - Image: Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team

Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team came to the aid of Yorkshire Air Ambulance on Sunday (September 28) after help was requested to carry a casualty to the helicopter.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The team, who had been undergoing a routine practice at Newgate Bank was concluding, quickly attended, despite the location of the incident being in neighbouring Scarborough & Ryedale team’s area.

A spokesperson for Cleveland Mountain Rescue Team said: “Due to our proximity and having both Land Rovers ready to go, we deployed both vehicles crewed with personnel to assist Scarborough.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Other members, in their own vehicles, also deployed to the location.

The team were called to assist following a training exercise

“At the incident area, personnel walked from the road at Laskey Bridge to the casualty site to assist with the carry to the waiting Yorkshire Air Ambulance.

“We wish the casualty a speedy recovery.

“On returning to the base, both Land Rovers had to be cleaned. A long day for those in the Rovers.”

A total of 13 members were involved for approximately three hours