Coastguard and ambulance crews team up to help casualty with head injury in Whitby
The coastguard team was called to attend the incident in the Tate Hill Sands area on May 30, due to the difficult nature of the extraction of a casualty who had fallen.
Coastguard Rescue Officers worked alongside ambulance and Helimed crews to stabilise the casualty, before deciding the best method of extraction.
A plan was formed and working together, the casualty was swiftly extracted and handed into the further clinical care of the ambulance and Helimed crew.
The callout was at 9.26pm – Whitby Coastguard’s seventh call-out of the week.
A spokesman said: “Coastguard Rescue Officers are highly trained in many aspects of technical rescues, in varying scenarios and situations.
"Utilising this training alongside a wide range of rescue equipment carried within the coastguard rescue vehicles.
“The importance of multi-agency working between services has never been more important this half term week, as each service worked together to ensure the best possible outcomes for the casualties involved in every call-out.”
