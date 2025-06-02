Coastguard and ambulance crews team up to help casualty with head injury in Whitby

Whitby Coastguard Rescue Team was tasked to assist the Yorkshire Air Ambulance and Yorkshire Ambulance Service with an incident in Whitby in which the casualty was suffering from a head injury.

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The coastguard team was called to attend the incident in the Tate Hill Sands area on May 30, due to the difficult nature of the extraction of a casualty who had fallen.

Coastguard Rescue Officers worked alongside ambulance and Helimed crews to stabilise the casualty, before deciding the best method of extraction.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A plan was formed and working together, the casualty was swiftly extracted and handed into the further clinical care of the ambulance and Helimed crew.

Yorkshire Air Ambulance on Tate Hill Sands, Whitby. picture: Andy Ainsworth

The callout was at 9.26pm – Whitby Coastguard’s seventh call-out of the week.

A spokesman said: “Coastguard Rescue Officers are highly trained in many aspects of technical rescues, in varying scenarios and situations.

"Utilising this training alongside a wide range of rescue equipment carried within the coastguard rescue vehicles.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The importance of multi-agency working between services has never been more important this half term week, as each service worked together to ensure the best possible outcomes for the casualties involved in every call-out.”