Crop and forest fires among calls for Scarborough and Malton fire crews

By louise french
Published 10th Jul 2025, 11:09 BST
Fire crews were called to a number of incidents on Wednesday afternoon
Scarborough and Malton fire crews were both called to action on Wednesday afternoon.

At 3.03pm, Scarborough crew were called to an area of Langdale Forest where a previous incident had happened. Crew carried out an inspection of hotspots and made sure of no further fire spread.

At 4.16pm firefighters from Malton responded to reports of a fire to a standing crop field that had been started deliberately. Crew extinguished the fire and dampened down using a hose reel jet.

In a slightly different turn of events, Scarborough crew were in action again shortly before 6pm when they released three persons stuck in a hotel lift.

