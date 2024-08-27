Equestrian items worth more than £3,000 stolen in burglary at Goathland, near Whitby

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A high-value burglary on a property in Goathland has resulted in several equestrian items, including multiple items of tack worth £3,210, being taken.

The incident happened between 4.07pm on Friday August 16 and 5.50am on Saturday August 17 when a stable yard on the Old Railway Line was broken into.

Police are particularly appealing for information about two vehicles, travelling in convoy, which were in and around the village from 4am and 4.30am on the Saturday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily The Scarborough News Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to The Scarborough News, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Please email [email protected] if you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could help identify these vehicles, or any information that could help the investigation.

Equestrian items worth more than £3,000 were stolen in a Goathland burglary.

Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mimi Gravestock, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.

Please quote reference 12240149172 when passing on information.