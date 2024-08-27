Equestrian items worth more than £3,000 stolen in burglary at Goathland, near Whitby
The incident happened between 4.07pm on Friday August 16 and 5.50am on Saturday August 17 when a stable yard on the Old Railway Line was broken into.
Police are particularly appealing for information about two vehicles, travelling in convoy, which were in and around the village from 4am and 4.30am on the Saturday.
Please email [email protected] if you have CCTV, doorbell or dashcam footage that could help identify these vehicles, or any information that could help the investigation.
Alternatively, you can call North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Mimi Gravestock, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.
Please quote reference 12240149172 when passing on information.
