Fire crew called as stray firework sets tree alight in Scarborough

By Duncan Atkins
Published 3rd Jan 2025, 08:54 GMT
A fire crew from Scarborough attended a report of a stray firework that had set alight a tree in a neighbouring property in the town last night (Jan 2).

The tree was extinguished using water from a garden hose prior to the arrival of the crew, who damped down the area using water from a hose reel jet.

The incident was logged at 6.48pm.

