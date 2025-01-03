Fire crew called as stray firework sets tree alight in Scarborough
A fire crew from Scarborough attended a report of a stray firework that had set alight a tree in a neighbouring property in the town last night (Jan 2).
The tree was extinguished using water from a garden hose prior to the arrival of the crew, who damped down the area using water from a hose reel jet.
The incident was logged at 6.48pm.
