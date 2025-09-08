Fire crew called to put out hay blaze on agricultural trailer at Wykeham, Scarborough
A fire crew from Scarborough was called out to a report of a fire to an agricultural trailer containing hay at Wykeham, Scarborough.
Crews extinguished the fire, which was reported at 9.37pm on Friday September 5, and dampened the area down before checking for any remaining hot spots.
Advice was given to the owner.
In a separate call-out, crews from Scarborough responded to people at Mill Lane, Cayton, stuck inside an electric vehicle due to an electrical fault.
Both occupants were safely released from the vehicle by crews using small tools.
The call came at 6.03am today (Monday September 8).