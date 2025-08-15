Fire crew remains at the scene of blaze which closed A171 Scarborough to Whitby road
Fire crews from six stations were called to tackle a large blaze which broke out close to the A171 on Thursday (August 14).
Firefighters were alerted to the incident, a large moor fire measuring approximately 250 square metres, which took place close to the Flask Inn at Fylingdales.
Thick smoke filled the A171 and the road was closed.
Crews from Whitby, Filey, Danby, Coulby Newham, Robin Hoods Bay and Sherburn battled overnight to get the fire under control.
It has now been scaled down to one appliance and the road has reopened.