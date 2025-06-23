Fire crews called after vehicle hanging precariously over banking in Burniston, near Scarborough
North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue attended a call as a vehicle was hanging precariously over a banking.
The incident occurred on Limestone Road in Burniston at 10:22am on Saturday, June 21.
Scarborough crews attended following a call from ambulance of a vehicle hanging over banking, being held by a tree.
Crews arrived and confirmed vehicle in precarious position over banking. All occupants of vehicle out and to safety.
Fire and rescue crews worked to secure and stabilise the vehicle using straps and other safety equipment.
The incident was left with Police awaiting a recovery company.
