Fire crews from Malton and Scarborough attend horse transporter fire

Fire crews were called to the incident in Rillington shortly after 8am - Image: Graeme Farrah

Crews from Malton and Scarborough responded to reports of a horse transporter on fire in Rillington on Tuesday (June 17).

Crews attended the fire shortly after 8.20am and used to hose reel jets and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the blaze and protect a neighbouring property.

Crews also dealt with a running fuel fire from the vehicle.

Scarborough crews were in action again later in day when they were called to a small fire underneath the bridge involving a large piece of wood in Peasholm Park at 6.56pm.

The cause is believed to be deliberate.