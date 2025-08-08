Firefighters called as woman suffers leg injury after getting trapped in canoe

Firefighters were called out after a woman suffered a leg injury while getting into a canoe, which resulted in her becoming trapped.

Crews assisted coastguard and paramedics to remove the woman from the canoe using a spinal board and lifted her up the bankside to a waiting ambulance.

The incident in Whitby happened at 1.15pm.

Later in the day (Aug 7) crews from Whitby and Lythe responded to reports of a fire to an oven in the kitchen of a commercial property in Dunsley.

On-site staff extinguished the fire prior to the fire service’s arrival using a fire blanket.

The blaze caused damage to the cooker only and smoke logging to the kitchen.

Crews isolated the gas supply locally and the mains and advised for a gas engineer to attend.

The incident happened at 6.33pm.