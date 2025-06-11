Firefighters called out to bin lorry blaze at Aislaby, near Whitby
Firefighters were called out yesterday to reports of a bin lorry on fire in Aislaby.
Crews from Whitby and Lythe responded to the call-out at Main Road at 8.40am, where gained access to the side of the bin lorry and cooled the contents, before escorting it back to the council depot.
