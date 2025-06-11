Firefighters called out to bin lorry blaze at Aislaby, near Whitby

Click here for more of our videos on ShotsTV.com or watch on Freeview 262

Firefighters were called out yesterday to reports of a bin lorry on fire in Aislaby.

Crews from Whitby and Lythe responded to the call-out at Main Road at 8.40am, where gained access to the side of the bin lorry and cooled the contents, before escorting it back to the council depot.