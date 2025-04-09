Firefighters called to free gull trapped on Filey roof for three days
Firefighters were called out to the rescue of a gull which had been trapped in some netting on a Filey roof for around three days
A crew from Scarborough attended the property in the seaside town after a call was received from the Whitby Wildlife Rescue, who were in attendance.
The firefighters gained access to a second floor flat roof and released the gull, which was to be cared for by the wildlife centre.
The incident happened at 7.23pm on April 8.
