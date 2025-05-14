Volunteer firefighters from Goathland, alongside Whitby fire crew, were called out to a fire in a woodland area in Whitby last night (May 13).

Goathland crew had used the fogging unit to begin extinguishing the fire, which affected an area measuring 25m by 5m, prior to Whitby crew’s arrival.

A light portable pump was used to draw water from a nearby water source.

Once the Whitby crew arrived, the fire had nearly been put out by the Goathland crew and the incident was left with them.

The cause of the fire, which happened at 9.22pm, remains unknown.