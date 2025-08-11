Flamborough lifeboat crew called to assist three paddleboarders in difficulty

Flamborough RNLI were called to assist a paddleboarder in difficulty off the coast near Sewerby

Flamborough lifeboat crew were called to assist three paddleboarders in difficulty on Saturday (August 9).

Flamborough RNLI launched at 12.50pm following a report of a Kayaker in difficulty off Sewerby.

The lifeboat with volunteer crew were on the scene just one minute later at 12.51.

The casualty was given safety advice and escorted back to South Landing where he was safely ashore at 1.10pm.

Crew and shore crew cleaned and re fuelled the lifeboat and launching tractor in preparation for the next shout.

A second task for Flamborough RNLI was requested by HM Coastguard at 3.56pm following a report of two paddle boarders missing off North Landing.

Fortunately, the paddle boarders returned safely to North Landing so the lifeboat and volunteer crew were stood down before the lifeboat was launched.