Flamborough lifeboat crew called to assist three paddleboarders in difficulty
Flamborough RNLI launched at 12.50pm following a report of a Kayaker in difficulty off Sewerby.
The lifeboat with volunteer crew were on the scene just one minute later at 12.51.
The casualty was given safety advice and escorted back to South Landing where he was safely ashore at 1.10pm.
Crew and shore crew cleaned and re fuelled the lifeboat and launching tractor in preparation for the next shout.
A second task for Flamborough RNLI was requested by HM Coastguard at 3.56pm following a report of two paddle boarders missing off North Landing.
Fortunately, the paddle boarders returned safely to North Landing so the lifeboat and volunteer crew were stood down before the lifeboat was launched.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.