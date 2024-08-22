Flamborough RNLI assists a number of kayakers and paddleboarders in difficulty during strong winds
Flamborough RNLI launched yesterday at 5:15pm to assist two persons in a kayak near North Landing.
On rounding Flamborough head volunteer crew spotted two paddleboards with three persons in difficulty and unable to get to shore due to wind and tide. The casualties were taken on board and taken to North Landing.
On the way the crew located two kayaks in difficulty off braille. The four kayakers were taken aboard and landed at North Landing.
Lifeboat and volunteer crew then returned safely to the Lifeboat Station at South Landing where the lifeboat, and launching tractor were cleaned and re fuelled ready for the next call.
Visit https://rnli.org/find-my-nearest/lifeboat-stations/flamborough-lifeboat-station to find out more on Flamborough RNLI.
